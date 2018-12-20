× Woman accused of child neglect, DUI arrested after Newport News traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a woman after an early-Sunday morning traffic stop in the area of Oyster Point Road and Criston Drive.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., an officer stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Hogan Drive and Jefferson Avenue and saw a white sedan make an illegal U-turn. The officer then stopped the sedan.

The sedan’s driver, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Quinones, refused to take a breath test after the officer detected the smell of alcohol coming from the car and conducted field sobriety tests. The officer also saw two children, 5 and 8 years old, sitting in the car’s backseat with no seat belts on.

Quinones was arrested and charged with first-offense DUI, abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury and refusal of a blood or breath test after DWI.

The children’s father was called to the scene to take custody of the children.