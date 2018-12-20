Williamsburg Police: Officer impersonator tries to make traffic stop

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Someone impersonating a police officer tried to make a traffic stop last week, the Williamsburg Police Department says.

On Friday, December 14, a black, four-door Mazda with red and blue lights in the passenger side window appeared to attempt a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Richmond Road.

The department says does not have such a vehicle and is reminding citizens that if you are concerned that whoever is stopping you is not really an officer, you should slow down, put your hazard lights on and proceed to a place where you feel safe to stop, such as a crowded shopping area.

If you can safely use your cell phone, call 911 to verify that the traffic stop is legitimate.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

