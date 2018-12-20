WATCH: College coach pauses press conference, yells at noisy players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La. - Ed was interrupt-Ed.

Wednesday night, in a viral moment captured and posted by WAFB-TV's Jacques Doucet, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron was forced to pause his press conference on National Signing Day. The reason? His players.

The media availability, as it often does at LSU, was hosted in the Tigers indoor practice facility. Behind the backdrop in front of which Orgeron was speaking, players appeared to be conducting a drill. Orgeron believed they were making too much noise.

"Hold on one second," Coach O said before he paused his remarks and walked out from behind the microphones and the podium. "Hey! Hey guys!," Orgeron shouted in the direction of the players. "I'm having a press conference here, okay. Thank you!" He then returned to the podium and picked up seemingly where he left off, without missing a beat.

The LSU bench boss paused his press conference once more to shout in the direction of the players.

