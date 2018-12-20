Va. Beach man sentenced to almost 2 years in prison for filming boys using church bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dillion Jacobs was sentenced in a Virginia Beach court two near two years in prison this week on two charges involving filming teenage boys while they were using the urinal in a church bathroom.

According to officials, the 21-year-old Jacobs was sentenced to 12 months on each charge with all but five days suspended, supervised probation and 36 months good behavior and no unsupervised contact with minors.

Jacobs was charged in August with three counts of unlawfully filming a nude minor and one count of attempting to unlawfully film a nude minor.

Two of the charges were deemed to have not enough evidence, so the case moves forward with just two counts of unlawful filming.

