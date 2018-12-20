Two Norfolk homicide suspects to plea in court Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Becce Banta and Jeremy Harris are expected to plea in Norfolk court Thursday.

The two are have been charged in the killing of Patrick Cochrane on March 1 near the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Orchid Avenue in the City of Norfolk.

The 25-year-old was shot in the shoulder and later died at the hospital.

Court records indicate his ex-girlfriend, Becca Banta, was arrested along with Jeremy Harris. They were both accused of being involved in the shooting. In April, U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help to track down Thomas Nesmith.

Authorities described Nesmith as a known gang member and soon tracked him down.

All three are being held in the Norfolk Jail without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.

Related:

Norfolk police arrest third suspect in Orchard Ave. shooting

Crips gang member being sought by U.S. Marshals in connection with Norfolk homicide

Police looking for third 'armed and dangerous' suspect after arresting two in connection to Norfolk homicide

“Part of me is missing”: Family and friends gather to remember shooting victim

Norfolk Police respond to crash, find man suffering from gunshot wound