Two Hampton Roads women get the gift of mobility through free knee replacements

WILLIAMSBURG, VA – This holiday season, two Hampton Roads women are getting the gift of mobility.

Thanks to a partnership between Sentara Health Care and Operation Walk USA Renee Montgomery and Barbara Whatraid were given knee replacement surgery for free.

One day after their surgery they spoke to News 3 about the gift.

“I can go back to work and enjoy my beautiful granddaughter,” Whatraid said. “I will be able to walk straight and not have pain

Both women revived their knee replacement surgeries, new knees and post surgery care free of charge through the partnership.

It is the first time the organizations have come together to give the gift of mobility.

“It’s a perfect time of year to do it. It’s in the spirit of giving back. It aligns with our mission which is improving health every day,” Gretchen Ward with Sentara said.

Without this donation both women say the surgery would not be possible for them. They would be stuck living in constant pain and limited mobility.

Montgomery explained, “I couldn’t get up and down off the floor or anything. Everything wore me out, everything and I don’t like that. I was to the point where I couldn’t walk long either push a buggy or push a walker, or ride on a scooter.”

The affects prevented the women from living their best lives.

Dr. Steven Cummings performed both the procedures and is the driving force behind the partnership.

“It’s something I have had my eye out for that I wanted to get involved. It was the first year we made that step. It’s a nice time when members of the community and come together and do something good for members of our community,” he said.

For both Montgomery and Whatraid getting new knees is more than good, it’s been a blessing in their eyes.