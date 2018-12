Trash collection schedule changes for Hampton Roads cities on Christmas and New Year’s Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day only days away, here is a look at any trash collection changes for Hampton Roads cities.

Chesapeake

Christmas Day

Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, December 26

Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, December 27

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, December 28

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, December 29

New Year’s Day

Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, January 2

Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, January 3

Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, January 4

Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, January 5

Hampton

If a city holiday is also your curbside collection day, put containers out by 7 a.m. Wednesday instead. So for Christmas – Dec. 26, for New Year’s Day — Jan. 2. The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 & Jan. 1. FMI: (757) 385-4650 or 311.​

Newport News

Christmas Day

Trash, bulk and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26, if your collection day falls on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day).

New Year’s Day

Trash, bulk and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 2, if your collection day falls on Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).

Suffolk

Christmas Day

Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday will be collected on Thursday

Thursday will be collected on Friday

Friday will be collected on Saturday

(Businesses will be collected on Wednesday and Friday)

New Year’s Day

Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday will be collected on Thursday

Thursday will be collected on Friday

Friday will be collected on Saturday

(Businesses located within the DBOD will be collected on Wednesday and Friday)

Norfolk

Christmas Day

For those scheduled for trash collection on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), collection will be on Saturday, Dec. 29.

New Year’s Day

For those scheduled for trash collection on Tuesday, Jan. 1, collection will be on Saturday, Jan 5.

Virginia Beach

Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Christmas Day (Dec. 25) nor New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2019. Residents who would normally receive city trash and recycling services on Tuesdays will instead receive service on Monday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Des. 31, respectively.

Portsmouth

Christmas Day

For those scheduled for trash collection on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), collection will be on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

New Year’s Day

Will update with time soon.