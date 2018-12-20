Taking a ride on the new Christmas Town Express on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On its 10th anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town boasts 10 million lights, an all-new Christmas Town Express train experience, festive shows and delicious culinary offerings only available at this time of year. Matthew Edwards, Entertainment Manager of Consumer Events, shares with us this magical experience.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Open Daily through Jan. 5

Closed Christmas Day / Jan. 2 & 3

Single-day tickets are available online for as low as $30

For Tickets & Hours:

www.christmastown.com/va