RIVERDALE, Wednesday 12/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Forty-One: Manhunter” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

THE COVER-UP — After confronting the parents, who were part of “The Midnight Club” twenty-five years ago, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out who the true Gargoyle King is. Meanwhile, Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to prove Archie’s (KJ Apa) innocence lands her in hot water. Finally, Archie turns to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help making things right. Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers (#306). Original airdate 11/28/2018.