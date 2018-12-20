× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More showers and strong storms

It looks like we will have to deal with some ugly weather tonight and Friday. But the payoff is beautiful weather for the weekend and Christmas early next week.

A powerful area of low pressure moving up from the south will continue to bring us showers and possible thunderstorms Thursday evening and early Friday.

Our biggest concern with this storm system is the threat for some localized flooding. Individual storm cells could produce some very heavy downpours.

As a warm front crosses our region tonight, we could see scattered thunderstorms and some of those could be severe. We will be on the lookout for storms that could produce some strong, damaging winds. There is even an outside chance for an isolated tornado, especially across eastern North Carolina.

Some of the rough weather may linger after midnight. But we expect things will be much calmer when you wake up and head out on Friday morning. We still expect scattered showers throughout the day, but they probably won’t be as heavy or as widespread as Thursday.

A few of the showers may stick around for Friday evening, but we expect the rain to be out of here by Saturday morning. We will have some lingering clouds early in the day, with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. However, it will be sharply cooler, with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 50s this weekend.

Another weak cold front will cross our area late Sunday. It won’t bring any rain but will knock our temperatures down a few degrees as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s and the lower 50s for the holidays.

