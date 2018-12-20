× Norfolk neighbors warn about fake candy bar fundraiser

NORFOLK, VA – Those who live in the Bayview section of the city are warning their neighbors about an on-going fake donation fundraiser.

This week, several neighbors have reported that a woman has been knocking on their doors at night, claiming to be collecting donations for the Norfolk SPCA. According to neighbors, the woman is selling candy bars, the proceeds from the sale are then donated to the animal organization.

According to a spokesperson with the Norfolk SPCA, they are not running a candy bar sale fundraiser.

“This is not a real fundraising effort that we are aware of,” said Emily Friedland with the Norfolk SPCA through an email on Thursday.

Neighbors News 3 spoke to say when they asked the woman for identification she wasn’t able to provide them any. They did not give her any money, but worry that others will fall victim to the fake fundraiser.

“The only advice we would be able to offer is to ask for our Tax Identification number and if someone looks suspicious to call the organization and verify with us,” explained Friedland.

Neighbors say they have reported the woman’s activity to police.