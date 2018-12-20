New Bier Garden location to open in Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Bier Garden, a Portsmouth eatery serving Southern German food and a wide variety of beers, will expand into Virginia Beach this coming January.

According to Stefanie Osfolk Brown, who co-owns the Bier Garden, the Bier Garden Festhaus will be located at 2272 W. Great Neck Road near Shore Drive and is set to open in the second week of January.

Brown said that the food and beer selection will be similar to the Portsmouth location, which boasts 23 taps and more than 400 beers, but the atmosphere will be “much more open,” with the dining and bar area housed in one big room.

Similar to Portsmouth’s location, the Festhaus will also feature an outdoor patio.

The original Bier Garden opened in 1997, owned by Hannelore and Anton Osfolk. The new location will be owned by Brown and her brother, Kevin, who both helped their parents found the original.