Navy Federal Credit Union said via tweet that it is experiencing delays with account deposit Thursday.

Currently, members are unable to call in to speak with representatives, but online and mobile banking are available, according to Navy Federal.

Navy Federal said it will update customers on the progress via social media.

“Entirely too close to the holidays for this kinda mess,” said one person in a reply to Navy Federal’s tweet at 9:34 a.m.

