First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and the chance for severe weather

If you are one of the many folks planning to travel over the next few days, expect rain up and down the East Coast, including here at home.

An area of low pressure will roll along the Gulf Coast and then north in our direction, creating showers and storms for the next few days.

Some of the storms on tonight and early Friday could be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern Outer Banks at a level two of five for the threat of severe weather. That means a few storms could produce damaging winds or even an isolated tornado.

We also expect some heavy downpours that could produce localized flooding, especially on the Outer Banks.

Most areas will see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain before the storm system exits on Friday afternoon.

With the rain comes some unseasonably warm air. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 60s both Thursday and Friday.

It looks like the storm will move out of our area just in time for the last shopping weekend before Christmas. We should enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

We expect the dry weather will stick around for Christmas Eve and possibly Christmas Day. There is just a slight chance for a stray shower on Tuesday afternoon.

