× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy rain at times and possible storms

A big warmup today and Friday, but rain will come along with it. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us rain. Expect rain chances to ramp up by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to near 60. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern Albemarle and OBX in a level 2 for severe weather the rest of the area under a level 1, which means isolated to scattered severe weather is possible. We will be keeping a close eye on these areas.

The wet weather will carry into at least the first half of the day Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s with breezy conditions. We could see 1-3 inches through Friday.

The rain will move out just in time for the weekend. It will be one of our first weekends in awhile that we’ve seen dry weather. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

Christmas is looking dry and chilly. Expect high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist April Loveland

