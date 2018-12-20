Fire breaks out in laundry facility of Williamsburg hotel

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Units from the James City County Fire Department responded to a fire at the Quality Inn & Suites Hotel in the 5300 block of Richmond Road Thursday night.

The call came in at 7 p.m.

Crews arrived and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the laundry area. Laundry equipment and clothes were damaged as a result of the fire.

While guests were evacuated from an adjoining building, guest rooms were not involved and they were allowed back into their rooms.

No injuries were reported.

James City County Fire Marshals are investigating. Crews from the City of Williamsburg Fire Department and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety provided assistance during the incident.

