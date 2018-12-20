ALL AMERICAN, Wednesday 12/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Lose Yourself” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LS) (HDTV)

THE POWER OF PERSUASION – While riding the exhilarating wave of a three-game winning streak, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) becomes seduced by the Beverly Hills good life leading to an unexpected adventure with Asher (Cody Christian). Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is also being seduced by a new way of life – gang life – and everything it offers her. Taye Diggs, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Johnny Norris and directed by Elodie Keen (#104). Original airdate 11/7/2018.