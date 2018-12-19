Virginia Beach Police working serious two-vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of N. Great Neck Road at River Road.

According to reports, the call came in at 5:04 p.m. When police arrived, they found one of the vehicle occupants pinned inside their vehicle.

The person who was pinned was freed from the vehicle, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the crash, northbound Great Neck Road at Falcon Crescent is closed to all traffic.

This is an active scene, and the crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated when the roadway re-opens.