Virginia Beach Police need help finding domestic assault suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a man wanted for domestic assault.
They’re looking for Anthony Palombo, 39, of Virginia Beach.
According to police, he may have a fuller beard now and lives and works near 31st St.
If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.
Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward if it leads to an arrest and you will remain anonymous.
Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.