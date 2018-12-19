Virginia ABC announces store holiday hours

Virginia ABC announced its store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, all stores will close at 6 p.m. Some stores will open an hour earlier that day, so customers should contact their local store for specific hours. On Christmas Day, all stores will be closed.

On New Year’s Eve, stores will be open for their normal operating hours. On New Year’s Day, stores will open at their normal time, and all stores will close at 6 p.m.

Through December 31, hours of operation at Virginia ABC’s holiday kiosks, located at Tysons Corner Center, Dulles Town Center, Chesterfield Towne Center, Lynnhaven Mall and the temporary storefront in Short Pump Town Center, will be the same as mall holiday hours.

A list of Virginia ABC’s 374 stores can be found here.