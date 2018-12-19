USS Jason Dunham returning to Norfolk before Christmas

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – The guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) will be returning home just in time for the holidays.

The Dunham will return Friday no later than 10 a.m., according to Navy officials.

The Dunham has been deployed for the last seven-months in the U.S. Navy’s 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The 5th Fleet area of operation covers the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. The Navy’s 6th Fleet covers areas of operation in Europe.

