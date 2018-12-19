Signed, sealed, delivered: Hampton Roads 2019 Early National Signing Day tracker

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Consider it an early Christmas. Across the country, thousands of high school seniors are putting ink to paper and signing their national letters of intent to the school of their choice.

Last year was the first year the NCAA allowed football players to sign during an early period before the annual February date. For the second year in a row, the majority of Hampton Roads’ top prospects took advantage and signed.

According to 247Sports, Hampton Roads is home to 10 of the top-50 Virginia prospects in the Class of 2019.

Below is a list of players who signed their letters of intent December 19th:

Sheridan Jones – Maury High (#3 prospect in Virginia):

Cam’Ron Kelly – Oscar Smith High (#7 prospect in Virginia):

Tayvion Robinson – Cox High (#10 prospect in Virginia):

EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE 💥 Another talented receiver from the 7️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ is heading to Blacksburg! Can't wait for @HolmonWiggins to work with @RobinsonTayvion #EnterN19ht 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wnOIEGQ2TZ — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) December 19, 2018

Adarious Jones – Bishop Sullivan (#12 prospect in Virginia):

Ben Smiley – Indian River High (#16 prospect in Virginia):