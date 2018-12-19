Redskins place Montae Nicholson on Reserve/Non-football injury list after assault video surfaces

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After video surfaced of Montae Nicholson’s fight that landed him under arrest Tuesday morning, the Redskins placed the second-year safety on the Reserve/Non-football injury list.

Nicholson was charged with Assault and Battery and Drunk in Public in Loudoun County early Tuesday morning.

Before practice Wednesday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said the new video would weigh into how the team dealt with Nicholson. “Oh yeah, we’ll take a look at all that stuff. Talk to Montae first, look at the video or whatever is out there and obviously talk to the police and go from there,” Gruden said.

According to the incident report provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area just before 2:00 a.m. for a report of a fight. Two victims, an adult male and an adult female, were located at the scene. Both subjects were reportedly assaulted by another male and female, according to deputies.

An investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim. The report states one of the victims reported the altercation occurred after the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at them. A verbal altercation then ensued before the victims were physically assaulted by the suspects. As deputies were on scene, the suspects returned to the area and were identified as Montae M. Nicholson, 23, of Ashburn, and Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, of Vienna, Va.