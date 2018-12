PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Deborah Shaw was last seen on Monday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Victory Blvd in Portsmouth.

If you see Shaw or know any information on her whereabouts, contact the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.