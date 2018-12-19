NSU football signs three recruits to letters of intent during early signing period

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott laid the foundation for a strong recruiting class by signing three high school products Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

Signing to become Spartans on Wednesday were wide receiver Da’Quan Felton (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland HS), offensive lineman Elijah Hale (Cincinnati, Ohio/Princeton HS) and linebacker Shamar Hill (St. Cloud, Fla./Orlando Christian Prep). All three will join the Spartans this upcoming summer.

“We are very familiar with the three young men who signed today,” Scott said. “We had the opportunity to evaluate them all at our summer camp and host them on multiple occasions since then. We built relationships with the student-athletes and their families and that is why we felt confident moving ahead in the process.

“Having lost top players at offensive line, linebacker and wide receiver, we feel as if these young men can add competition and depth to those positions.”

Felton (6-4, 185) was a first-team All-Region 4A receiver this past season at Churchland. Felton caught 43 passes for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping the Truckers advance to the regional playoffs. He was coached at Churchland by former NSU quarterback Dontrell Leonard. Felton’s uncle, Ronald Boone, is a former NSU tight end.

“Da’Quan is a tally and rangy big-play receiver who has not scratched the surface in terms of his potential,” Scott said. “At 6-4, he has a huge catch radius and big-play ability.”

Hale (6-4, 300) was a second-team All-Greater Miami Athletic Conference selection as a senior this past fall. A two-way lineman, Hale was a four-year letterwinner in football at Princeton High and also wrestled two years. He was given the Captains Award as a senior.

“Elijah is a big, physical and athletic offensive linemen who played on both sides of the ball for a top program in Ohio,” Scott said. “He has the ability to play all three offensive line spots and is a welcomed addition to an improving group.”

Hill (6-3, 210) was a first-team Florida Athletic Coaches Association all-district selection as a senior. He registered 78 tackles, six for loss, while helping Orlando Christian win its first-ever Sunshine State Athletic Conference state title.

“Shamar is a very athletic and physical linebacker,” Scott said. “He has the ability to play inside or outside linebacker. He has shown he can be physical versus the run, cover ground against the pass and is a very crafty blitzer.”

Scott said the Spartans expect to add several more recruits in February when the next signing period begins.

“Due to our small senior class this year, we won’t have a very big class overall,” Scott added. “But we will look to add more size and maturity during the February signing period.”