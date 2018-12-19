No injuries reported after roof fire at Bon Secours Maryview

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:56 a.m. According to the fire department, a roofing contracting company was replacing the hospital’s roof when it caught fire.

Crews said the fire was contained to the area of the room, and no smoke or fire entered the building. The hospital was not evacuated.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, but the fire department believes that the roofing company may have been using heat devices, which caused the fire.