Newport News man arrested for assaulting victim with knife during fight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have arrested a Newport News man for assaulting another man with a knife during a physical altercation.

At 7:10 a.m. on December 15, police responded to the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue for a call of a person with a weapon. Officers arrived to find two men wrestling on the ground. Both men were later separated.

Police identified 57-year-old Lorenza Savage as the aggressor in the altercation.

The victim, a 59-year-old Newport News man, told police Savage approached him while he was leaving the store. At some point, the complainant said Savage reached into his pocket, pulled out a knife and began swinging it towards him.

A physical altercation ensued after the victim grabbed Savage. The victim held Savage to the ground until police arrived.

Savage’s wife was also on scene and gave police a copy of an active protective order against her husband.

Officers saw scrapes on the victim’s hands and legs as a result of the fight with Savage.

Authorities say Savage also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They say his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and he was unsteady on his feet.

Savage was arrested and charged with Unlawful Wounding, Disorderly Conduct, Profane Swearing or Intoxication in Public and a Protective Order Violation.

