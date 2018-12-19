New farm-to-table winery coming to Gloucester County

RICHMOND, Va. – A new winery is coming to Gloucester County.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that Zoll Vineyards will create 14 new jobs and invest more than $436,000 to open a new farm-to-table winery in the small community of Dutton.

Zoll Vineyards will become only the second winery on Virginia’s Middle Peninsula and the only one in its eastern region.

Through sourcing grapes, honey and apples from throughout the Commonwealth, Zoll Vineyards will produce a variety of wines, meads and ciders, highlighting the quality and diversity of Virginia’s agriculture. The commitment to 100 percent Virginia sourcing will lead to $221,000 in purchases from Virginia farms over the next three years.

Owner Frank Zoll, a chef by training, also plans to offer food pairings to winery visitors, featuring meat and produce grown on site and at other farms across the state.

“With this new winery and a commitment to source exclusively from Virginia, Zoll Vineyards is harvesting opportunity for Virginia producers and brewing new vitality in this corner of the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “We thank the company for investing in rural Virginia and look forward to toasting their sweet success in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with the Gloucester County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Zoll Vineyards to secure this project for Virginia. Norham approved a $10,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund for the project, which the EDA will match with local funds.

“I am excited to open the first farm winery in Gloucester County and have the opportunity to highlight all of the great products from local Tidewater farms, watermen and other artisans that will be paired with our wines, ciders, and mead,” said Zoll Vineyards owner Frank Zoll. “I hope that our vineyard-to-table parings will help showcase our community and the winery will provide a venue for local wine enthusiasts to celebrate all the bay has to offer.”

