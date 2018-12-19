Part of North Main St. in Suffolk blocked due to railroad crossing arms malfunctioning

Music news with DJ Bee at 103 Jamz on Coast Live

Posted 1:06 pm, December 19, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 103 Jamz (@103JAMZRADIO) joins us with updates on Cardi B and Offset's recent split, the ongoing feud between Drake and Kanye West,  Janet Jackson's upcoming induction into the Rock and  Roll Hall of Fame and Hampton Roads' very own Jay Pharoah.