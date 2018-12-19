HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With the holiday season in full swing, it is easy to get overwhelmed. Trend expert Mike Bako joins us with last minute gift and stocking-stuffer ideas. For more information visit dailynational.com.
Last minute gift and stocking-stuffer ideas on Coast Live
-
Gift ideas for holiday shopping on a budget on Coast Live
-
Last-minute ideas for everyone on your gift list on Coast Live
-
Duck Donuts brings back holiday favorites
-
Gift suggestions with “A Whole Lotta Awesomeness” on Coast Live
-
Hot tech shopping trends from CTA on Coast Live
-
-
Improving your online security for holiday shopping season on Coast Live
-
Cranberry Holiday Smoothies and help for local kids on Coast Live
-
Don’t fall victim to gift card scams!
-
How to “Tech the Halls” with gift ideas on Coast Live
-
How to give the gift of education this holiday season on Coast Live
-
-
Gift ideas sure to be in demand on Coast Live
-
Designer styles to get a head start on the holidays on Coast Live
-
Holiday hosting hacks for last-minute prep on Coast Live