Last minute gift and stocking-stuffer ideas on Coast Live

Posted 12:56 pm, December 19, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With the holiday season in full swing, it is easy to get overwhelmed. Trend expert Mike Bako joins us with last minute gift and stocking-stuffer ideas.  For more information visit dailynational.com.