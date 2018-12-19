× First Warning Forecast: Dry today, rain and possible storms to end the week

High pressure is keeping us nice and dry today. After a very cold start, temperatures will warm into the low 50s which is seasonable for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s overnight with increasing clouds.

A big warmup on the way for Thursday and Friday, but rain will come along with it. We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us rain starting Thursday. Expect rain chances to ramp up by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm to near 60. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has the Albemarle in a level one for severe weather and Roanoke Island in a level 2 for severe weather, which means isolated to scattered severe weather is possible. The rest of the area could just see a garden variety storm. We will be keeping a close eye on these areas.

The wet weather will carry into at least the first half of the day Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s with breezy conditions.

The rain will move out just in time for the weekend. It will be one of our first weekends in awhile that we’ve seen dry weather. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

Christmas is looking dry and chilly. Expect high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Meteorologist April Loveland

