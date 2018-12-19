Final day North Carolinians can register for Hurricane Florence federal assistance

OUTER BANKS/NORTHEASTERN, N.C. — If you were looking to get federal assistance for damage caused by Hurricane Florence, then you need to register Wednesday, or help you may need could be gone forever.

According to government officials, the ability to register for assistance from FEMA or apply for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration will end at 11:59 p.m.

Individuals and businesses with uninsured losses can register with FEMA by:

Calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

or from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available. Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Downloading the ReadyNC app.

To apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan, contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 before the Dec. 19 deadline. The deaf and hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. Email the SBA at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

You can also visit SBA’s website here.