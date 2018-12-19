‘Don’t forget about our seniors’ this holiday season: Volunteers hand out gifts to senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's the season of giving, so Wednesday the Peninsula Agency on Aging (PAA) partnered with Senior Angel Tree Project to pass out more than 500 gifts to senior citizens in Hampton, Newport News and York County.

News 3 Chief Photojournalist Wayne Pellenberg tagged along to capture the reactions.

Homebound seniors involved in the Senior Angel Tree Project received treats to their home.

Those with the agency say because these are the only gifts some seniors will receive during the holidays, they want to make it a special experience.

"We have a lot of seniors who don't have family or friends in the area, and a lot of times this is the only quality interaction they're gonna get during the holidays," said Randi Chew, Vice President of Development at the PAA.

Randi and her volunteer "elves" loaded up their "sleigh" - a minivan - and drove around the Peninsula handing out gifts to the appreciative seniors.

"During the holidays, it's often children are the main focus and seniors are often forgotten about during the holiday," she said.

The agency sent out a wishlist and asked seniors what types of gifts they'd like. Some of the requested items? Practical things like a large microwave, paper towels and Tide laundry detergent.

"Please don't forget about our seniors," Randi said. "Whether it's giving them a gift; whether you're at the store and you see somebody helping them - just don't forget about our seniors. Those are the ones who really in the community who need our attention the most."

The PAA will also hand out hundreds of blankets and heaters to seniors who are vulnerable to the cold weather this time of year.

Click here to learn more about the Peninsula Agency on Aging.