1 woman displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Wednesday afternoon house fire in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake left one woman displaced.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Boulevard at 3:58 p.m. Crews arrived two minutes later and found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a duplex.

The fire was called under control at 4:04 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire, and the woman displaced is being assisted by the Red Cross.