HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s the latest and greatest appliance that creates crispy foods. Chef Julie Hartigan, who has created literally thousands of recipes as a professional recipe developer, shows us new air fryer technology that everyone is talking about. For more information, visit www.Oster.com.
What makes air fryers the hottest new thing on Coast Live
-
Chef Patrick makes pumpkin spice hummus on Coast Live
-
Chef Patrick shows us how to make a Blizzard on the Beach cocktail on Coast Live
-
Chef Patrick shows us how to end a great autumn meal on Coast Live
-
‘Itʼs so thick and you can taste it’: Virginians helping victims of California wildfires
-
Thousand Oaks victims include college student and law enforcement officer
-
-
Historic airliner trucked 300 miles to be a hotel bar
-
Dessert recipes and coffee pairings that will wow your guests on Coast Live
-
Virginia law aims to save people thousands in cost for emergency medical attention
-
Cef Patrick helps us celebrate our anniversary in style on Coast Live
-
Chef Patrick with spooky peppers, fishy tacos and more on Coast Live
-
-
Georgio Tsoulkalos has a preview of ALIENCON 2018 on Coast Live
-
Dave Grohl, Guy Fieri and other celebs feed wildfire first responders
-
Making tailgate pizza with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live