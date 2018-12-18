What makes air fryers the hottest new thing on Coast Live

December 18, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s the latest and greatest appliance that creates crispy foods. Chef Julie Hartigan, who has created literally thousands of recipes as a professional recipe developer, shows us new air fryer technology that everyone is talking about.  For more information, visit www.Oster.com.