Virginia Beach man charged with animal cruelty after dog killed by blunt force trauma

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A dog’s death has a local man in trouble with the law.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. on December 6, dispatchers received a call from someone who was concerned that a dog may have been killed by its owner.

Animal Control officers responded to the 200 block of Cassady Avenue and found the dog involved in the incident. After The dog was removed from the location and a necropsy was performed, determining that blunt force trauma led to the animal’s death.

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael L. Romba, was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty, class 6 felony, and was released on bond.

The case remains under investigation by Animal Control Officers Morgan Hayes and Kaiser Wright as the lead investigators.

