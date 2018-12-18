× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and 40s today, rain and 60s ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but cold today, tracking rain on the way… Temperatures will start in the low 40s near the coast and low 30s inland. We will see sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s, 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will feel a few degrees cooler with north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Expect clear skies tonight with lows falling into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday. Highs will warm into the low 50s, near normal for this time of year.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will track from the southeast to the northeast Thursday and Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain building in Thursday and rain moving out later Friday. Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the mid 50s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Today: Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 18th

1916 Winter Storm: Snow 5.3″ Richmond

2009 Snow 4-6” Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.