TCC to build visual and culinary arts building, further energizing Norfolk’s NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. - The NEON District is getting a big addition!

The Patricia & Douglas Perry TCC Center for Visual & Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management is estimated to be built by 2021 on the site of the former Greyhound bus station, TCC announced Tuesday.

The project is being supported by a partnership with the City of Norfolk and benefactors Patricia and Douglas Perry.

The newest benefactor was announced Tuesday. A seven-figure donation was given from Houston “Hu” Odom, president and founder of BOTH, Inc., a franchisee of Golden Corral Restaurants.

In recognition of his generosity, the college will name its school of Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management for Odom.

Odom’s gift will also be used to provide scholarships for dual enrollment students from Norfolk Public Schools studying restaurant management.

“By creating a pipeline of skilled and trained professional restaurant managers, we are ensuring quality service in our area restaurants for years to come,” said Odom, an award-winning restaurateur, who operates 20 Golden Corrals, plus two in development, with headquarters in Virginia Beach and locations throughout four states. “Partnering with TCC makes good business sense but is also great for our community.

The TCC Perry Center will be a 47,000-square-foot building. In addition to housing TCC’s academic programs, it will offer dual-enrollment and workforce-training opportunities for area residents.

TCC said The center will further energize the NEON District by:

Expanding TCC’s one-of-a-kind visual arts education program

Training the next generation of chefs with a comprehensive culinary arts program

Creating opportunities for collaboration between culinary and visual arts programs

Providing five kitchens and a test kitchen open to the community and prospective entrepreneurs

Inaugurating a hospitality and restaurant management program in Norfolk

Creating a vibrant and inviting dining and arts experience for students, residents and visitors.

“TCC’s new Perry Center is a major economic boost to the growth and expansion of the NEON District as a destination for the arts. For that reason, I am very grateful for Mr. Odom’s support,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander.

Construction of the Perry Center will be funded entirely by private donations raised through Go Further! TCC’s Campaign for a Competitive Workforce.

For information about the college’s visual arts, culinary arts and hospitality management programs, contact the enrollment team at enroll@tcc.edu.