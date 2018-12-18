Taylor’s turn? With QB Cam Newton ailing, Panthers could turn to ODU’s Heinicke

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cam’s right arm isn’t right.
In Monday’s 12-9 home loss vs. New Orleans, Carolina’s sixth straight defeat, Panthers’ franchise quarterback Cam Newton completed just 16-of-29 passes for 131 yards. As noted by Panthers.com, his passer rating (52.5) and completion percentage (55.2) were both season lows. Newton completed just one pass that traveled more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage – a 17-yarder to Curtis Samuel midway through the first quarter.
After the loss, Newton admitted he’s struggling with an injured throwing shoulder. “You do any and everything to make sure your body is at peak performance,” Newton said. “From cardio, treatment, practice, film, cardio, treatment, practice, film. It’s been repetition. I think it’s disheartening to me because there’s so much invested time put in. Obviously my arm hasn’t allowed me to do a lot of practice. I’ve been on a pitch count for a long time, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. That’s not a scapegoat. That’s not something that I want people to bail me out on. It’s just something that is reality.”
During his press conference Tuesday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera did not provide an update on Newton’s status entering Week 16. According to 538.com, Carolina (6-and-8) has less than a one percent chance of reaching the playoffs.
“We’ll wait till we have those conversations and see where we are,” Rivera said when asked if Newton would be shutdown for the season’s final two games. “Until I get a chance to visit with (Cam), I am not going to speculate.”
Should the Panthers opt to play it safe and let Newton’s shoulder begin to heal, the team would likely turn to Taylor Heinicke, a former Old Dominion standout.
Heinicke, who won the Panthers’ backup QB job during training camp, made his NFL regular season debut with the Texans last season during a Week 16 contest against the Steelers. It was shorter than Heinicke or the Texans anticipated, as he left the game with a concussion after just nine plays under center.
In 2018, he’s appeared in five games for Carolina – completing 2-of-4 passes for 46 yards.
Heinicke, ODU’s record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns, went undrafted in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings before being signed to the Patriots practice squad and then landing with the Texans in 2017.