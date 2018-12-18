Taylor’s turn? With QB Cam Newton ailing, Panthers could turn to ODU’s Heinicke

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cam’s right arm isn’t right.

In Monday’s 12-9 home loss vs. New Orleans, Carolina’s sixth straight defeat, Panthers’ franchise quarterback Cam Newton completed just 16-of-29 passes for 131 yards. As noted by Panthers.com, his passer rating (52.5) and completion percentage (55.2) were both season lows. Newton completed just one pass that traveled more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage – a 17-yarder to Curtis Samuel midway through the first quarter.

After the loss, Newton admitted he’s struggling with an injured throwing shoulder. “You do any and everything to make sure your body is at peak performance,” Newton said. “From cardio, treatment, practice, film, cardio, treatment, practice, film. It’s been repetition. I think it’s disheartening to me because there’s so much invested time put in. Obviously my arm hasn’t allowed me to do a lot of practice. I’ve been on a pitch count for a long time, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. That’s not a scapegoat. That’s not something that I want people to bail me out on. It’s just something that is reality.”

During his press conference Tuesday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera did not provide an update on Newton’s status entering Week 16. According to 538.com, Carolina (6-and-8) has less than a one percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

“We’ll wait till we have those conversations and see where we are,” Rivera said when asked if Newton would be shutdown for the season’s final two games. “Until I get a chance to visit with (Cam), I am not going to speculate.”