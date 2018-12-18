Student charged after threat made towards school staff in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A student has been charged, accused of threatening school staff on Monday.

A school official said a disruptive student caused an incident at Corporate Landing Middle School. As the student’s behavior was being addressed the official said the student made a verbal threat.

After consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office the student was charged with one misdemeanor count of making a threat towards a school staff member.

A message was sent to the school community Monday night saying:

“Good afternoon, Corporate Landing Middle School parents. This is Dr. Freddie Alarcon and I am calling to let you know that earlier today we had a student make verbal threats against our school. This student made these claims while being removed from the cafeteria for a discipline matter. We took the appropriate action here at the school level, including making police aware. Even though police found no evidence to substantiate the claims, I wanted to make you aware because just hearing such language in these heightened times can understandably upset students. That said, please reinforce for your child that this student is facing not only discipline here at the school, but also potential criminal charges. Thank you for your understanding and your support of CorporateLanding Middle.”

There is no further information available at this time.