Special concert featuring magical music of Harry Potter coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is bringing a special concert in February and it could make a great holiday gift!

The concert is called “Hogwarts Hullabaloo: The Magical Music of Harry Potter.” It’s sure to put a spell on audiences of all ages, the VSO said.

Music will be crafted by John Williams and guests are encouraged to wear their finest Harry Potter garb.

There will even be photos, trivia and prizes offered for those who get there early. The show is February 9, 2019 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

