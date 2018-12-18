‘Skins scoop: How the Redskins can reach the playoffs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – With 15 of the 17 weeks completed in the 2018 NFL season, only nine teams remain alive for the six playoff berths in the NFC. Improbably, if not miraculously, the Redskins – despite starting four different quarterbacks this season – are among the teams with postseason hopes still intact, both as a wild card team and NFC East division champion.

CBSSports.com has an updated look at the playoff picture. At 7-and-7, the Redskins are currently the eighth seed in the NFC and on the outside looking in.

The most-likely scenario for the burgundy and gold to reach the postseason is by winning out (at Tennessee, vs. Philadelphia) to finish 9-and-7 and having the Vikings lose one of their final two games (at Detroit, vs. Chicago). Should that happen, Washington would earn the sixth seed as the second and final Wild Card team.

Redskins.com breaks down each playoff scenario for the team, including how Washington can win the NFC East division title and host a Wild Card playoff game. For that to happen, the Cowboys would have to lose their final two games (vs. Tampa Bay, at New York Giants) and the Redskins would have to win their final two.

The New York Times’ playoff picture correctly states that no matter what the Redskins do this Saturday at Tennessee, a Week 17 loss vs. Philadelphia would eliminate Washington from postseason consideration.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, 538.com gives the Redskins an 11% chance of reaching the postseason. Should Washington, a 10-point underdog, upset the Titans Saturday night, those odds increase to 32%.