Redskins defensive back Montae Nicholson charged with assault and battery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins defensive back Montae Nicholson was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery and Drunk in Public following an altercation early Tuesday morning in Loudoun County.

According to the incident report provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area just before 2:00 a.m. for a report of a fight. Two victims, an adult male and an adult female, were located at the scene. Both subjects were reportedly assaulted by another male and female, according to deputies.

An investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim. The report states one of the victims reported the altercation occurred after the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at them. A verbal altercation then ensued before the victims were physically assaulted by the suspects. As deputies were on scene, the suspects returned to the area and were identified as Montae M. Nicholson, 23, of Ashburn, and Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, of Vienna, Va.

“We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson,” Tony Wyllie, Redskins Senior Vice President of Communications, said in a statement provided to News 3. “We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details.”

Nicholson, a fourth round selection by the Redskins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, has played in all 14 games this season – including nine snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville. The second-year player started the first seven games of the season, but has been relegated to a reserve role since the Redskins acquired Ha Ha Clinton-Dix via trade.

Nicholson was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 secured bond. Maggiore was charged with Malicious Wounding and Assault and Battery. She remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.