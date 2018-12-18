× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Much warmer and wetter weather

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are going to be heading up in a big way. But first we have to get through a very chilly morning on the way.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest for at least the next week. We will wake up to clear-to-partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thankfully, winds will be fairly light meaning we aren’t talking about any serious wind chills.

By Wednesday afternoon our winds will shift around to the south, pumping in milder weather. Expect near-normal high temperatures on Wednesday in the lower 50s.

Temperatures go up in a big way on Thursday and Friday, but so do our rain chances. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and the low-to-mid 60s on Friday.

But you won’t get much chance to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather. An area of low pressure will roll up the coast bringing us scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Thankfully, it looks like the wet weather will be out of here in time for the weekend. That means you’ll be able to finish your Christmas shopping without an umbrella.

Speaking of Christmas the holiday is looking dry and chilly. Expect high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1916 Winter Storm: Snow 5.3″ Richmond

2009 Snow 4-6” Richmond

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/