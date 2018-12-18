Newport News woman to serve five years in prison for robbery, carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for multiple crimes that happened in January 2018.

According to court officials, 31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman will also have two years’ of probation after serving her 5-year sentence and will have to pay a $633 fine as well.

Chapman was convicted on charges stemming from robbing two women outside of a Gloucester County pharmacy on January 2 and for taking an elderly woman’s car without permission on January 28.

In the latter of the two crimes, authorities said the owner of the vehicle tried to get in touch with her but she did not respond to calls.

For the January 2 crime, the victims were coming out of the Medicap Pharmacy on the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd on January 2.

Chapman asked them for directions, before sticking an object to the back of one of the victims and robbing them.

