Newport News man arrested for assaulting teenage boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A local man was arrested Sunday for assaulting a teenage boy.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on December 16, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Delmar Lane in reference to a larceny. Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andino La Santa, standing over a 14-year-old boy.

Officers saw that the boy’s shirt collar was stretched out, and he was complaining of pain to his ribs and head.

It was reported that the teen went to La Santa’s yard to look at Nerf guns that were in a trash can, and as he was jumping the fence, the boy said La Santa grabbed him from behind and pulled him to the ground. The teen also reported being hit in the face.

La Santa denied hitting the boy.

La Santa was arrested and charged with Abduction and Assault in relation to this incident.

Download the News 3 app for updates.