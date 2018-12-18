Little League World Series hero Mo’ne Davis to play softball at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. – Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to ever throw a shutout in the Little League Baseball World Series, will play softball at Hampton University.

The Philadelphia Tribune reported Davis gave a verbal pledge to play for HU. However, a University spokesman confirms to News 3’s Adam Winkler that Davis has signed her National Letter of Intent – officially making her a part of the Pirates’ program.

With a fastball clocked at 70 miles per hour, Davis hurled her way onto the national scene as a 13 year-old – appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. In addition to her pitching prowess, Davis also became the sixth girl to get a hit in World Series history. She was featured in ESPN’s Sunday Conversation during the ’14 World Series.

Years ago, she stated her desire was to play point guard for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team and then play in the WNBA.

The Hampton softball team went 24-and-28 last season.