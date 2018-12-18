Hayes caregiver pleads guilty to stealing $100K life insurance from client

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hayes woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing nearly $100K from a Gloucester woman who hired her as a caregiver.

Court documents say in early 2015, 43-year-old Amy Denton began personal care services for A.C., who required assistance due to certain medical issues and limitations. As a recipient of Social Security Disability income and other public assistance, A.C. lived in an apartment with her son. Denton helped A.C. with running errands, certain household duties and taking her to appointments.

On or around January 1, 2015, A.C.’s mother died, leaving behind life insurance to A.C.. Notice of the life insurance was sent to a post office box to which Denton had access.

In May 2015, records say Denton caused A.C. to complete a power of attorney for that gave Denton access and control over A.C.’s finances and eventually forged forms on A.C.’s behalf in order to obtain the life insurance. After adding herself to A.C.’s checking account, Denton opened two other bank accounts using A.C.’s name.

Records say Denton then caused the life insurance proceeds to be deposited and/or transferred into the bank accounts in the total amount of $99,968.23. She used the majority of the funds for her own use, including purchasing a vehicle, travel, entertainment, paying court fees, more than $15,000 in cash-related transactions (or check to cash and debit/check card transactions.

A.C. neither authorized nor was aware that any of these transactions took place, according to court documents.

Denton pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the mail fraud charge and a mandatory penalty of two years on the aggravated identity theft charge, which will run consecutive to any prison term imposed on the mail fraud charge.

Denton is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, 2019.

