Five displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Thre children and two adults are displaced after a fire in Suffolk Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was in the 2500 block of Cedar Lake Drive and firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story home to see heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

Officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.

The fire was contained to the room of origin and was marked under control at 2:27 a.m.

American Red Cross will be providing assistance. No injuries were reported.