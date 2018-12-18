Full cart, full heart: Deputies in Hampton take senior citizens shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - A full cart, makes for a full heart! The Hampton Sheriff's Office is making the holiday season a little brighter for senior citizens in Hampton Roads.

On Tuesday, deputies transported and escorted a bus load of senior citizens on a holiday shopping trip to Target for an afternoon of shopping.

"It's such a good time and we enjoy it. It's a blessing to us," said shopper Edie Rogers.

Sheriff B. J. Roberts sponsors the annual shopping trip for those who need transportation and a little extra attention during a busy and often hectic Christmas season.

Deputies assisted the senior group on and off the sheriffs' transport bus while managing walkers, carrying packages and helping to make those tough shopping choices.

After a busy time shopping and a short bus ride, Sheriff Roberts treats the senior group to a complimentary buffet lunch at a local restaurant.

Tuesday was the 18th year for the shopping trip and by the times shared, it doesn't look like it will be the last.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office partners with the Peninsula Agency on Aging’s Congregate Dining Club program.